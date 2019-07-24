TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 24, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

335 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

* WINDS...15 to 20 knots and gusty

* WAVES/SEAS...2 to 7 feet

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

