TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

404 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019

...Hazardous Marine Conditions Continue...

.The interaction between high pressure over the Eastern Gulf of

Mexico and low pressure over inland Mexico continues to drive

fresh south-southeasterly winds across the Lower Texas coastal

waters. While conditions may improve somewhat on the Laguna Madre

Saturday night, Gulf seas will remain hazardous until at least

Sunday morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 10 AM this

morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS...Southeast at around 20 knots.

* BAY CONDITIONS...Rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Southeast around 20 to 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore, and 6 to 8 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

