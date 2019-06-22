TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
404 AM CDT Sat Jun 22 2019
...Hazardous Marine Conditions Continue...
.The interaction between high pressure over the Eastern Gulf of
Mexico and low pressure over inland Mexico continues to drive
fresh south-southeasterly winds across the Lower Texas coastal
waters. While conditions may improve somewhat on the Laguna Madre
Saturday night, Gulf seas will remain hazardous until at least
Sunday morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 10 AM this
morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Southeast at around 20 knots.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 10 AM this
morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Southeast at around 20 knots.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 10 AM this
morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Southeast at around 20 knots.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore, and 6 to 8 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore, and 6 to 8 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore, and 6 to 8 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore, and 6 to 8 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather