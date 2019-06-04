TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
800 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
...Weak Tropical Funnels Possible this Morning...
Light easterly winds combined with deep tropical moisture
associated with weak low pressure offshore may lead to the
development of weak tropical funnels across the marine areas.
Any funnels that develop will likely be short lived, but locally
gusty winds will be possible. Be prepared to seek shelter in the
event a funnel reaches the surface.
