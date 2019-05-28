TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 29, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

327 AM CDT Tue May 28 2019

...MODERATE TO STRONG ONSHORE FLOW WILL CONTINUE TODAY THROUGH

WEDNESDAY...

.Surface low pressure will deepen near the Texas Panhandle today

and then drift south into southwest Texas on Wednesday. This will

maintain a strong pressure gradient over the region. Moderate to

strong onshore flow is expected to continue across the Middle

Texas coastal waters today through Wednesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...South to southeast 20 to 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 6 to 8 feet with occasional seas

up to 10 feet for offshore waters. Seas building to 5 to 7 feet

with occasional seas to 9 feet for near shore waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory.

South to southeast winds will range from 15 to 20 knots today

through Wednesday. Bays will be choppy. Mariners operating small

craft should exercise caution.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Bays will be choppy to occasionally rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

_____

