GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
236 PM CDT Sun May 19 2019
...GALE FORCE GUSTS ARE EXPECTED ON MONDAY NIGHT...
.An area of low pressure will strengthen in the lee of the rockies
on Monday and Tuesday. The net result will be to produce strong
southeast winds on Monday and Tuesday. The strongest winds will
occur on Monday night into Tuesday morning.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday
morning.
* WINDS...Southeast gusting up to 35 to 40 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
