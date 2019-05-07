TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

330 PM CDT Tue May 7 2019

...MODERATE TO STRONG ONSHORE FLOW WILL DEVELOP TONIGHT...

.Deepening low pressure across West Texas will result in a

moderate to strong southeast flow over the offshore waters

tonight through early Wednesday Morning. Winds are expected to

decrease to caution levels on Wednesday as the gradient relaxes

some.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CDT WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to

10 AM CDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southeast winds around 20 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

