TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
1102 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
...Breezy across the Laguna Madre today...
.Interaction between high pressure across the northeast Gulf and
low pressure across West Texas has helped to bring winds up to
around 20 knots across the Laguna this morning. Breezy conditions
will last through around sunset, when winds diminish to around 10
knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect until 7 PM CDT this
evening for the Laguna Madre.
* WINDS...Southeast winds around 20 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather