TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
400 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
...Strong winds expected today...
.Surface high pressure across the northern Gulf combined with
lower pressure across the Plains will support a tighter pressure
gradient, with strong winds through early this evening.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 9 AM this
morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots
* BAY CONDITIONS...Rough bay waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 8 PM
CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
