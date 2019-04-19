TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
...Gulf waters improving rapidly...
.Winds and seas have lowered significantly as high pressure builds
over South Texas and the Western Gulf. Light to moderate offshore
winds with subsiding seas are expected the rest of tonight and
Friday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the
Small Craft Advisory.
North winds 10 to 15 knots and seas 2 to 5 feet the rest of
tonight.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather