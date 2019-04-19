TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

229 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...Gulf waters improving rapidly...

.Winds and seas have lowered significantly as high pressure builds

over South Texas and the Western Gulf. Light to moderate offshore

winds with subsiding seas are expected the rest of tonight and

Friday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory.

North winds 10 to 15 knots and seas 2 to 5 feet the rest of

tonight.

_____

