TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 18, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
202 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019
...STRONG ONSHORE FLOW PERSISTS ACROSS THE SOUTHERN BAYS AND GULF
WATERS WITH ELEVATED SEAS CONTINUING INTO THURSDAY MORNING...
.Strengthening low pressure over northern and central Texas will
lead to a strong onshore flow developing over the southern bays
and Gulf waters of the Middle Texas coast this evening and
overnight. Strong flow will continue until a cold front pushes
through early Thursday morning. Seas will build in response to the
strong winds and remain elevated through the morning hours
Thursday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 25 knots becoming south late tonight.
Shifting to northwest around 15 knots Thursday morning.
* WAVES/SEAS...building to 7 to 9 feet with occasional seas to
11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 25 knots becoming south late tonight.
Shifting to northwest around 15 knots Thursday morning.
* WAVES/SEAS...building to 7 to 9 feet with occasional seas to
11 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 knots becoming south after
midnight. Shifting to northwest 10 to 15 knots Thursday
morning.
* WAVES/SEAS...building to 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas to 9
feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 knots becoming south after
midnight. Shifting to northwest 10 to 15 knots Thursday
morning.
* WAVES/SEAS...building to 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas to 9
feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM CDT early this
morning.
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Choppy to occasionally rough
