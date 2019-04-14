TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

520 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019

...Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Galveston Bay and Matagorda

Bay...

...Gale Warning is in effect for the Gulf waters through Sunday

morning....

.Strong offshore winds will persist this morning. Sustained winds

will approach 30 knots over the Gulf waters with gusts frequently

reaching or exceeding gale force.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 knots.

* BAY WATERS...Rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 knots.

* BAY WATERS...Rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Gale Warning for the Gulf waters, which is in effect from 1 AM to

1 PM CDT Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory for the Gulf waters and adjacent bays, which

is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Sunday..

* WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 25 knots with morning gusts

exceeding 34 knots.

* SEAS...Nearshore 5 to 7 feet...offshore 7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Gale Warning for the Gulf waters, which is in effect from 1 AM to

1 PM CDT Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory for the Gulf waters and adjacent bays, which

is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Sunday..

* WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 25 knots with morning gusts

exceeding 34 knots.

* SEAS...Nearshore 5 to 7 feet...offshore 7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Gale Warning for the Gulf waters, which is in effect from 1 AM to

1 PM CDT Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory for the Gulf waters and adjacent bays, which

is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Sunday..

* WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 25 knots with morning gusts

exceeding 34 knots.

* SEAS...Nearshore 5 to 7 feet...offshore 7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Gale Warning for the Gulf waters, which is in effect from 1 AM to

1 PM CDT Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory for the Gulf waters and adjacent bays, which

is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Sunday..

* WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 25 knots with morning gusts

exceeding 34 knots.

* SEAS...Nearshore 5 to 7 feet...offshore 7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Gale Warning for the Gulf waters, which is in effect from 1 AM to

1 PM CDT Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory for the Gulf waters and adjacent bays, which

is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Sunday..

* WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 25 knots with morning gusts

exceeding 34 knots.

* SEAS...Nearshore 5 to 7 feet...offshore 7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Gale Warning for the Gulf waters, which is in effect from 1 AM to

1 PM CDT Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory for the Gulf waters and adjacent bays, which

is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Sunday..

* WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 25 knots with morning gusts

exceeding 34 knots.

* SEAS...Nearshore 5 to 7 feet...offshore 7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Gale Warning for the Gulf waters, which is in effect from 1 AM to

1 PM CDT Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory for the Gulf waters and adjacent bays, which

is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Sunday..

* WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 25 knots with morning gusts

exceeding 34 knots.

* SEAS...Nearshore 5 to 7 feet...offshore 7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Gale Warning for the Gulf waters, which is in effect from 1 AM to

1 PM CDT Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory for the Gulf waters and adjacent bays, which

is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Sunday..

* WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 25 knots with morning gusts

exceeding 34 knots.

* SEAS...Nearshore 5 to 7 feet...offshore 7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather