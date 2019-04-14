TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
520 AM CDT Sun Apr 14 2019
...Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Galveston Bay and Matagorda
Bay...
...Gale Warning is in effect for the Gulf waters through Sunday
morning....
.Strong offshore winds will persist this morning. Sustained winds
will approach 30 knots over the Gulf waters with gusts frequently
reaching or exceeding gale force.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 knots.
* BAY WATERS...Rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 knots.
* BAY WATERS...Rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Gale Warning for the Gulf waters, which is in effect from 1 AM to
1 PM CDT Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory for the Gulf waters and adjacent bays, which
is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Sunday..
* WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 25 knots with morning gusts
exceeding 34 knots.
* SEAS...Nearshore 5 to 7 feet...offshore 7 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather