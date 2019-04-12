TX Marine Warning and Forecast

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

300 PM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

A localized tight pressure gradient has set up near the Galveston

Bay and adjacent Gulf waters. In response, east winds have

increased to 20 to 30 knots and gusty. This should be a short term

issue and expectations are they gradually diminish back into the

15 to 20 knot range in the next few hours. In the meantime,

mariners should plan accordingly.

