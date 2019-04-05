TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 5, 2019

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1258 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

...Dense Fog Advisory is in effect...

.Areas of dense fog have developed along the coast. Visibilities

will be reduced to 1 nautical mile or less. The dense fog is

expected to diminish by late Friday morning.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Dense

Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* VISIBILITY...1 nautical mile or less

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

