TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

839 PM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.Moderate to strong northeast winds will prevail through Tuesday

as high pressure builds across the region. Winds will diminish by

Wednesday as the high settles over the region.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...20 knots with higher gusts.

* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 7 feet, with occasional seas to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

