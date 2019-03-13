TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

336 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES IN EFFECT INTO THIS EVENING OFFSHORE...

Strong onshore winds are expected to continue today. Rough seas

will continue to build in the offshore waters this morning.

Conditions will slowly improve tonight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...Southeast to south 20 to 30 knots with higher gusts.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas will build to 7 to 10 feet Wednesday morning

with occasional seas up to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...Southeast to south 20 to 30 knots with higher gusts.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas will build to 7 to 10 feet Wednesday morning

with occasional seas up to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...Southeast to south 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 5 to 7 feet Wednesday morning with occasional

seas up to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...Southeast to south 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 5 to 7 feet Wednesday morning with occasional

seas up to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...Southeast to south 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts.

* WAVES/SEAS...Bays waters rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CDT this

morning.

* WINDS...Southeast to south 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts.

* WAVES/SEAS...Bays waters rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather