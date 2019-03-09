TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 9, 2019

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

239 AM CST Sat Mar 9 2019

...Dense Fog Advisory in Effect...

.A long fetch of warm and moist southerlies advancing over the

relatively cooler shelf waters of the northwest Gulf has resulted

in the development of sea fog.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Dense

Fog Advisory, which is in effect until noon CST today.

* VISIBILITY...1 mile or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Dense

Fog Advisory, which is in effect until noon CST today.

* VISIBILITY...1 mile or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather