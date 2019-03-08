TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 8, 2019
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
545 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
...Marine Fog Continues along the Lower Texas Coastline this
morning...
Persistent warm and moist southeast winds moving over the
relatively cooler Bay and Gulf waters early this morning will
produce areas of marine fog through mid morning.
Visibilities will likely be reduced to 1 to 3 nautical miles
across portions of the lower Texas coast through mid morning.
Some patchy areas of dense marine fog may form reducing
visibilities down to less than one mile.
If visibilities of one mile or less become more widespread along
the lower Texas Coastline, a Dense Fog Advisory may be needed
later this morning. Please report any low visibilities to the
National Weather Service.
...Marine Fog Continues along the Lower Texas Coastline this
morning...
Persistent warm and moist southeast winds moving over the
relatively cooler Bay and Gulf waters early this morning will
produce areas of marine fog through mid morning.
Visibilities will likely be reduced to 1 to 3 nautical miles
across portions of the lower Texas coast through mid morning.
Some patchy areas of dense marine fog may form reducing
visibilities down to less than one mile.
If visibilities of one mile or less become more widespread along
the lower Texas Coastline, a Dense Fog Advisory may be needed
later this morning. Please report any low visibilities to the
National Weather Service.
...Marine Fog Continues along the Lower Texas Coastline this
morning...
Persistent warm and moist southeast winds moving over the
relatively cooler Bay and Gulf waters early this morning will
produce areas of marine fog through mid morning.
Visibilities will likely be reduced to 1 to 3 nautical miles
across portions of the lower Texas coast through mid morning.
Some patchy areas of dense marine fog may form reducing
visibilities down to less than one mile.
If visibilities of one mile or less become more widespread along
the lower Texas Coastline, a Dense Fog Advisory may be needed
later this morning. Please report any low visibilities to the
National Weather Service.
...Marine Fog Continues along the Lower Texas Coastline this
morning...
Persistent warm and moist southeast winds moving over the
relatively cooler Bay and Gulf waters early this morning will
produce areas of marine fog through mid morning.
Visibilities will likely be reduced to 1 to 3 nautical miles
across portions of the lower Texas coast through mid morning.
Some patchy areas of dense marine fog may form reducing
visibilities down to less than one mile.
If visibilities of one mile or less become more widespread along
the lower Texas Coastline, a Dense Fog Advisory may be needed
later this morning. Please report any low visibilities to the
National Weather Service.
...Marine Fog Continues along the Lower Texas Coastline this
morning...
Persistent warm and moist southeast winds moving over the
relatively cooler Bay and Gulf waters early this morning will
produce areas of marine fog through mid morning.
Visibilities will likely be reduced to 1 to 3 nautical miles
across portions of the lower Texas coast through mid morning.
Some patchy areas of dense marine fog may form reducing
visibilities down to less than one mile.
If visibilities of one mile or less become more widespread along
the lower Texas Coastline, a Dense Fog Advisory may be needed
later this morning. Please report any low visibilities to the
National Weather Service.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather