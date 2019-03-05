TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
1159 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES IN EFFECT...
.Gusty north winds and elevated seas are expected to continue
through this morning over the waters beyond 20 nm east of
Intracoastal City. Small craft should exercise caution for the
remainder of the Gulf waters and Vermilion Bay.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY...
Winds and seas continue to gradually subside, and have decreased
below advisory criteria. Small craft should exercise caution.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY...
Winds and seas continue to gradually subside, and have decreased
below advisory criteria. Small craft should exercise caution.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY...
Winds and seas continue to gradually subside, and have decreased
below advisory criteria. Small craft should exercise caution.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY...
Winds and seas continue to gradually subside, and have decreased
below advisory criteria. Small craft should exercise caution.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather