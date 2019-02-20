TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

920 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

...Seas continue to diminish offshore tonight...

.Swells continue to diminish offshore the lower Texas coast

tonight. Winds will increase from the north late tonight into

Wednesday morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds will increase from the north to 15 to 20 knots across the

offshore waters late tonight. Seas will be between 4 to 6 feet

across the far offshore waters. Small craft should exercise

caution tonight for winds and seas.

