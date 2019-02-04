TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1217 PM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

...Dense Marine Fog persisting across the Lower Texas Gulf

Waters...

.The combination of light winds and warm humid air moving over

the top of relatively cool nearshore Gulf waters will maintain

dense sea fog. Visibilities have been below one mile for most of

the morning and even lower visibilities of one quarter mile or

less can be expected to persist this afternoon.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Dense

Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nautical mile and frequently dipping to

one quarter nautical mile or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Visibilities across the Laguna Madre are improving steadily.

Accordingly, the Dense Fog Advisory for the Laguna Madre has

expired. Although the Advisory has expired for the Laguna Madre,

some patchy areas of dense fog may linger across the Bay waters

this afternoon. Boat with caution.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Dense

Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nautical mile and frequently dipping to

one quarter nautical mile or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

