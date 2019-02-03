TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1212 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

...Dense fog offshore of Kenedy County...

.The increasing southerly surface winds across the lower Texas

Coastline has dissipated much of the dense marine fog that formed

last night. However, some areas of dense marine fog are persisting

offshore of Kenedy County at midday.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Visibilities have improved offshore of the southern end of the

Laguna Madre. Accordingly, the Dense Fog Advisory has been

allowed to expire.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the

Dense Fog Advisory.

Visibilities have improved offshore of the southern end of Padre

Island. Accordingly, the Dense Fog Advisory has been cancelled.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nautical mile and frequently dipping

to one quarter nautical mile or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Others should be sure they have

sufficient lighting to cut through the fog. Boaters should blow

their horn frequently to alert other vessels to their location in

the dense fog.

