TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
1212 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
...Dense fog offshore of Kenedy County...
.The increasing southerly surface winds across the lower Texas
Coastline has dissipated much of the dense marine fog that formed
last night. However, some areas of dense marine fog are persisting
offshore of Kenedy County at midday.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Visibilities have improved offshore of the southern end of the
Laguna Madre. Accordingly, the Dense Fog Advisory has been
allowed to expire.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the
Dense Fog Advisory.
Visibilities have improved offshore of the southern end of Padre
Island. Accordingly, the Dense Fog Advisory has been cancelled.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nautical mile and frequently dipping
to one quarter nautical mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Others should be sure they have
sufficient lighting to cut through the fog. Boaters should blow
their horn frequently to alert other vessels to their location in
the dense fog.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather