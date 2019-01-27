TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 27, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
943 PM CST Sat Jan 26 2019
...Hazardous Marine Conditions Overnight...
.Strong north to northeast winds will prevail across the lower
Texas coastal waters overnight. Conditions will improve Sunday
from north to south as high pressure spreads over the area.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WINDS...North to northeast 20 to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather