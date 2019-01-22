TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 23, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

441 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

...Multiple Marine Hazards Ahead of the Next Cold Front and

Behind the Cold Front...

.Strong southerly winds and rough seas will continue today ahead

of the cold front. A cold front should push off the coast early

Wednesday morning. Gale force winds may be possible behind the

front along with prolonged advisory level conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM CST

Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is

in effect from late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* WINDS...South 20 to 30 knots gusts near 34 knots today. North

winds 25 to 30 knots gusts above 35 knots Wednesday morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...8 to 11 feet with occasional seas up to 13 feet

both ahead of the front today and behind the front Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...South 20 to 30 knots today becoming north 20 to 30 knots

gusts near gale force on Wednesday.

* WAVES/SEAS...Building to 7 to 10 feet with occasional seas up to

12 feet today and also Wednesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM CST

Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is

in effect from late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* WINDS...South around 20 knots and gusty today. North winds 25

to 30 knots with gusts above 35 knots Wednesday morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...Today 4 to 6 feet. Becoming 5 to 7 feet Wednesday

morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 4 AM to 6 PM CST

Wednesday.

* WINDS...South near 20 knots and gusty today. North winds 20 to

30 knots and gusty on Wednesday.

* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet today and on Wednesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM CST

Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is

in effect from late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* WINDS...South around 20 knots and gusty today. North winds 25

to 30 knots with gusts above 35 knots Wednesday morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...Today 4 to 6 feet. Becoming 5 to 7 feet Wednesday

morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM CST

Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is

in effect from late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* WINDS...South 20 to 30 knots gusts near 34 knots today. North

winds 25 to 30 knots gusts above 35 knots Wednesday morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...8 to 11 feet with occasional seas up to 13 feet

both ahead of the front today and behind the front Wednesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 4 AM to 6 PM CST

Wednesday.

* WINDS...South near 20 knots and gusty today. North winds 20 to

30 knots and gusty on Wednesday.

* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet today and on Wednesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 4 AM to 6 PM CST

Wednesday.

* WINDS...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts near gale force.

* WAVES/SEAS...Rough to very rough bay waters.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 4 AM to 6 PM CST

Wednesday.

* WINDS...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts near gale force.

* WAVES/SEAS...Rough to very rough bay waters.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM CST

Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is

in effect from late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* WINDS...South around 20 knots and gusty today. North winds 25

to 30 knots with gusts above 35 knots Wednesday morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...Today 4 to 6 feet. Becoming 5 to 7 feet Wednesday

morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM CST

Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is

in effect from late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* WINDS...South 20 to 30 knots gusts near 34 knots today. North

winds 25 to 30 knots gusts above 35 knots Wednesday morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...8 to 11 feet with occasional seas up to 13 feet

both ahead of the front today and behind the front Wednesday.

