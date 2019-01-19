TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
936 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...A Gale Warning is in Effect from 9 AM Saturday through
Midnight Sunday for the Gulf waters...
...A Small Craft Advisory is in Effect from 9 AM Saturday to 6 PM
Saturday for both Galveston and Matagorda Bays...
.A strong cold front will cross the coastal waters early this
morning. Strong northwest winds will increase to 25 to 25 knots
with higher gusts. The strong offshore flow will produce very low
water levels over the bays and inland waterways. Marine
navigation could become difficult at low tide later tonight.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to
midnight CST tonight. A Small Craft Advisory has also been
issued. This Small Craft Advisory is in effect from midnight
tonight to 6 AM CST Sunday after the Gale Warning expires.
* WINDS...North winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts approaching 40
knots.
* SEAS...Waves 5 to 8 feet nearshore and 7 to 11 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning
to 6 PM CST tonight.
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Low Water Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to
6 AM CST Sunday.
* WINDS...North winds 20 to 30 knots and gusty. Lower end of the
bays will likely see winds 25 to 30 knots and a few gusts of 35
knots.
* BAY WATERS...Rough to Very Rough.
* WATER LEVELS...Water levels tonight will fall 1 to 2 feet
below normal levels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be
significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution
and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize
impact.
_____
