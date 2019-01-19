TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

936 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...A Gale Warning is in Effect from 9 AM Saturday through

Midnight Sunday for the Gulf waters...

...A Small Craft Advisory is in Effect from 9 AM Saturday to 6 PM

Saturday for both Galveston and Matagorda Bays...

.A strong cold front will cross the coastal waters early this

morning. Strong northwest winds will increase to 25 to 25 knots

with higher gusts. The strong offshore flow will produce very low

water levels over the bays and inland waterways. Marine

navigation could become difficult at low tide later tonight.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to

midnight CST tonight. A Small Craft Advisory has also been

issued. This Small Craft Advisory is in effect from midnight

tonight to 6 AM CST Sunday after the Gale Warning expires.

* WINDS...North winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts approaching 40

knots.

* SEAS...Waves 5 to 8 feet nearshore and 7 to 11 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to

midnight CST tonight. A Small Craft Advisory has also been

issued. This Small Craft Advisory is in effect from midnight

tonight to 6 AM CST Sunday after the Gale Warning expires.

* WINDS...North winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts approaching 40

knots.

* SEAS...Waves 5 to 8 feet nearshore and 7 to 11 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to

midnight CST tonight. A Small Craft Advisory has also been

issued. This Small Craft Advisory is in effect from midnight

tonight to 6 AM CST Sunday after the Gale Warning expires.

* WINDS...North winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts approaching 40

knots.

* SEAS...Waves 5 to 8 feet nearshore and 7 to 11 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to

midnight CST tonight. A Small Craft Advisory has also been

issued. This Small Craft Advisory is in effect from midnight

tonight to 6 AM CST Sunday after the Gale Warning expires.

* WINDS...North winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts approaching 40

knots.

* SEAS...Waves 5 to 8 feet nearshore and 7 to 11 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning

to 6 PM CST tonight.

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Low Water Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to

6 AM CST Sunday.

* WINDS...North winds 20 to 30 knots and gusty. Lower end of the

bays will likely see winds 25 to 30 knots and a few gusts of 35

knots.

* BAY WATERS...Rough to Very Rough.

* WATER LEVELS...Water levels tonight will fall 1 to 2 feet

below normal levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be

significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution

and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize

impact.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning

to 6 PM CST tonight.

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Low Water Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to

6 AM CST Sunday.

* WINDS...North winds 20 to 30 knots and gusty. Lower end of the

bays will likely see winds 25 to 30 knots and a few gusts of 35

knots.

* BAY WATERS...Rough to Very Rough.

* WATER LEVELS...Water levels tonight will fall 1 to 2 feet

below normal levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be

significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution

and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize

impact.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to

midnight CST tonight. A Small Craft Advisory has also been

issued. This Small Craft Advisory is in effect from midnight

tonight to 6 AM CST Sunday after the Gale Warning expires.

* WINDS...North winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts approaching 40

knots.

* SEAS...Waves 5 to 8 feet nearshore and 7 to 11 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to

midnight CST tonight. A Small Craft Advisory has also been

issued. This Small Craft Advisory is in effect from midnight

tonight to 6 AM CST Sunday after the Gale Warning expires.

* WINDS...North winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts approaching 40

knots.

* SEAS...Waves 5 to 8 feet nearshore and 7 to 11 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to

midnight CST tonight. A Small Craft Advisory has also been

issued. This Small Craft Advisory is in effect from midnight

tonight to 6 AM CST Sunday after the Gale Warning expires.

* WINDS...North winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts approaching 40

knots.

* SEAS...Waves 5 to 8 feet nearshore and 7 to 11 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Gale Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to

midnight CST tonight. A Small Craft Advisory has also been

issued. This Small Craft Advisory is in effect from midnight

tonight to 6 AM CST Sunday after the Gale Warning expires.

* WINDS...North winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts approaching 40

knots.

* SEAS...Waves 5 to 8 feet nearshore and 7 to 11 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning

to 6 PM CST tonight.

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Low Water Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to

6 AM CST Sunday.

* WINDS...North winds 20 to 30 knots and gusty. Lower end of the

bays will likely see winds 25 to 30 knots and a few gusts of 35

knots.

* BAY WATERS...Rough to Very Rough.

* WATER LEVELS...Water levels tonight will fall 1 to 2 feet

below normal levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be

significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution

and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize

impact.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning

to 6 PM CST tonight.

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Low Water Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to

6 AM CST Sunday.

* WINDS...North winds 20 to 30 knots and gusty. Lower end of the

bays will likely see winds 25 to 30 knots and a few gusts of 35

knots.

* BAY WATERS...Rough to Very Rough.

* WATER LEVELS...Water levels tonight will fall 1 to 2 feet

below normal levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be

significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution

and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize

impact.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather