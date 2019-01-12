TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1232 AM CST SAT JAN 12 2019

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20

NM...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

Matagorda Bay...

Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60

NM...

Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 1231 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from 18 nm north of East Matagorda Bay

to 10 nm west of Brazos A70, moving northeast at 35 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

