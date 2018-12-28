TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
350 AM CST Fri Dec 28 2018
...Slightly higher seas today...
.High pressure filtering south today will support persistent
moderate to fresh northeast winds and elevated seas on the Gulf
waters.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM CST this evening.
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...five to seven feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots,
or wave heights of seven feet or more are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating
in these conditions.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather