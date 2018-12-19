TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
.A cold front will push off the coast Thursday morning but the
winds will not increase until Thursday afternoon. Winds primarily
in offshore waters of the Upper Texas Coast could reach gale force
or have frequent gusts above gale force to around 40 knots
Thursday evening and overnight. Winds and seas should begin to
decrease after midnight into Friday morning.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Gale Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening.
* WINDS...30 to 35 knots with gusts around 40 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to 9 to 12 feet in offshore areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Gale Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening.
* WINDS...30 to 35 knots with gusts around 40 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to 9 to 12 feet in offshore areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Gale Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening.
* WINDS...30 to 35 knots with gusts around 40 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to 9 to 12 feet in offshore areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Gale Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening.
* WINDS...30 to 35 knots with gusts around 40 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building to 9 to 12 feet in offshore areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather