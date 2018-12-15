TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

406 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018

...A Couple More Hours of Strong Winds and Rough Seas...

.Buoy observations along the Lower Texas Coast indicate that

strong winds and rough seas continue to affect the Gulf of Mexico

waters. These conditions should persist until around sunrise this

morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WINDS...Northwest around 20 knots.

* SEAS...3 to 5 feet nearshore and 4 to 6 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

