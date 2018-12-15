TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
406 AM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
...A Couple More Hours of Strong Winds and Rough Seas...
.Buoy observations along the Lower Texas Coast indicate that
strong winds and rough seas continue to affect the Gulf of Mexico
waters. These conditions should persist until around sunrise this
morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest around 20 knots.
* SEAS...3 to 5 feet nearshore and 4 to 6 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest around 20 knots.
* SEAS...3 to 5 feet nearshore and 4 to 6 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest around 20 knots.
* SEAS...3 to 5 feet nearshore and 4 to 6 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest around 20 knots.
* SEAS...3 to 5 feet nearshore and 4 to 6 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather