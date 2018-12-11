TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

219 PM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

...Gales on the way by Thursday afternoon...

.A very strong cold front will power through the area Thursday

afternoon, producing gale force winds and strong gusts, with high

seas, across the lower Texas coast marine areas.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday

morning.

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 40 knots, with gusts from 45 to 50

knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Very rough on the bay and 9 to 13 feet on the Gulf.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

