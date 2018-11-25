TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
433 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018
...Strong north winds in the wake of an afternoon cold frontal
passage ...
.Strengthened evening offshore winds in association with a cold
frontal passage. Strong north to northwest winds may occasionally
gust to gale force during late Sunday evening through the early
Monday morning hours. Offshore sea heights will significantly rise
to advisory levels by midnight Monday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon
to 9 PM CST this evening. A Small Craft Advisory has also been
issued from 7 AM to 9 AM CST Monday. In addition, a Gale Watch
has been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect from this evening
through Monday morning.
* WINDS...Sustained 20 to 30 knots with occasional gusts to gale
force.
* WAVES/SEAS...Average 6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM CST MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon
to 9 AM CST Monday.
* WINDS...Sustained 20 to 25 knots, gusts to near gale force.
* SEAS...Rough bay conditions, average 4 to 6 foot Gulf wave
heights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather