TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

433 AM CST Sun Nov 25 2018

...Strong north winds in the wake of an afternoon cold frontal

passage ...

.Strengthened evening offshore winds in association with a cold

frontal passage. Strong north to northwest winds may occasionally

gust to gale force during late Sunday evening through the early

Monday morning hours. Offshore sea heights will significantly rise

to advisory levels by midnight Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM CST this evening. A Small Craft Advisory has also been

issued from 7 AM to 9 AM CST Monday. In addition, a Gale Watch

has been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect from this evening

through Monday morning.

* WINDS...Sustained 20 to 30 knots with occasional gusts to gale

force.

* WAVES/SEAS...Average 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM CST this evening. A Small Craft Advisory has also been

issued from 7 AM to 9 AM CST Monday. In addition, a Gale Watch

has been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect from this evening

through Monday morning.

* WINDS...Sustained 20 to 30 knots with occasional gusts to gale

force.

* WAVES/SEAS...Average 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM CST MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon

to 9 AM CST Monday.

* WINDS...Sustained 20 to 25 knots, gusts to near gale force.

* SEAS...Rough bay conditions, average 4 to 6 foot Gulf wave

heights.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM CST MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon

to 9 AM CST Monday.

* WINDS...Sustained 20 to 25 knots, gusts to near gale force.

* SEAS...Rough bay conditions, average 4 to 6 foot Gulf wave

heights.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM CST MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon

to 9 AM CST Monday.

* WINDS...Sustained 20 to 25 knots, gusts to near gale force.

* SEAS...Rough bay conditions, average 4 to 6 foot Gulf wave

heights.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM CST MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon

to 9 AM CST Monday.

* WINDS...Sustained 20 to 25 knots, gusts to near gale force.

* SEAS...Rough bay conditions, average 4 to 6 foot Gulf wave

heights.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM CST this evening. A Small Craft Advisory has also been

issued from 7 AM to 9 AM CST Monday. In addition, a Gale Watch

has been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect from this evening

through Monday morning.

* WINDS...Sustained 20 to 30 knots with occasional gusts to gale

force.

* WAVES/SEAS...Average 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM CST this evening. A Small Craft Advisory has also been

issued from 7 AM to 9 AM CST Monday. In addition, a Gale Watch

has been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect from this evening

through Monday morning.

* WINDS...Sustained 20 to 30 knots with occasional gusts to gale

force.

* WAVES/SEAS...Average 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM CST this evening. A Small Craft Advisory has also been

issued from 7 AM to 9 AM CST Monday. In addition, a Gale Watch

has been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect from this evening

through Monday morning.

* WINDS...Sustained 20 to 30 knots with occasional gusts to gale

force.

* WAVES/SEAS...Average 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM CST this evening. A Small Craft Advisory has also been

issued from 7 AM to 9 AM CST Monday. In addition, a Gale Watch

has been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect from this evening

through Monday morning.

* WINDS...Sustained 20 to 30 knots with occasional gusts to gale

force.

* WAVES/SEAS...Average 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather