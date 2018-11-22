TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
418 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018
...Adverse Winds and Seas to Persist A Little Longer...
.The interaction between low pressure along the Lower Texas Coast
and high pressure inland will continue to produce a tight surface
pressure gradient, resulting in strong winds and rough seas for
mariners until around sunset this evening.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Northeast at 15 to 30 knots.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet nearshore, and 7 to 9 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
