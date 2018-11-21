TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
322 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
.Increasing northeast winds and building seas are expected through
early Thursday morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 knots and gusty.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet building to 4 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...and/or
seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous conditions
for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially those operating
smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 knots and gusty.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet building to 4 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...and/or
seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous conditions
for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially those operating
smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather