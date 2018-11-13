TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 13, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
341 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...A GALE WARNING AND A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT...
.Cold high pressure will continue to build into the region behind
a cold front. This will maintain strong and gusty northerly winds
and high seas across the northwest Gulf.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...North Wind around 20 knots with occasional gusts
exceeding 25 knots. Winds diminishing to 15 to 20 knots this
evening.
* WAVES/SEAS...Very rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...North Wind around 20 knots with occasional gusts
exceeding 25 knots. Winds diminishing to 15 to 20 knots this
evening.
* WAVES/SEAS...Very rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
CST Wednesday.
* WINDS...North Winds 20 to 25 knots this afternoon increasing to
25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet
offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
CST Wednesday.
* WINDS...North Winds 20 to 25 knots this afternoon increasing to
25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet
offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
CST Wednesday.
* WINDS...North Winds 20 to 25 knots this afternoon increasing to
25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet
offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
CST Wednesday.
* WINDS...North Winds 20 to 25 knots this afternoon increasing to
25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet
offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
CST Wednesday.
* WINDS...North Winds 20 to 25 knots this afternoon increasing to
25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet
offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
CST Wednesday.
* WINDS...North Winds 20 to 25 knots this afternoon increasing to
25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet
offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
CST Wednesday.
* WINDS...North Winds 20 to 25 knots this afternoon increasing to
25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet
offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM
CST Wednesday.
* WINDS...North Winds 20 to 25 knots this afternoon increasing to
25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet
offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather