TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

354 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...Marine Conditions Beginning To Improve...

.Hazardous winds and seas will continue beyond 20 nautical miles

through the early morning hours. Gradually, improvement will

continue as winds begin to decrease as pressure gradient relaxes.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory.

Marine conditions from 0 to 20 nautical miles have dropped below

Small Craft Advisory thresholds, therefore the Small Craft

Advisory has been cancelled. Although the advisory is no longer

in effect for Gulf Waters of Deep South Texas from 0 to 20

nautical miles, small craft should still exercise caution through

the morning hours.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WINDS...North northeast at around 20 knots with a few higher

gusts.

* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 9 feet between 20 and 60 nautical miles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

