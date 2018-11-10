TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 10, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
424 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
...Strong and gusty north winds to continue this morning...
.A gale warning continues through noon today. Winds will drop
below gale Saturday afternoon, but will remain elevated through
the weekend into early next week as the next front approaches.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WINDS...Northeast at 20 to 25 knots with occasional gusts to
30 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Lake waters rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM CST
this evening.
* WINDS...Northeast at 25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 35
to 40 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 5 feet from 0 to 20 NM. 7 to 10 feet from 20
to 60 NM
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather