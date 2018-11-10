TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 10, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

424 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018

...Strong and gusty north winds to continue this morning...

.A gale warning continues through noon today. Winds will drop

below gale Saturday afternoon, but will remain elevated through

the weekend into early next week as the next front approaches.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WINDS...Northeast at 20 to 25 knots with occasional gusts to

30 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Lake waters rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WINDS...Northeast at 20 to 25 knots with occasional gusts to

30 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Lake waters rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM CST

this evening.

* WINDS...Northeast at 25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 35

to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 5 feet from 0 to 20 NM. 7 to 10 feet from 20

to 60 NM

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM CST

this evening.

* WINDS...Northeast at 25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 35

to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 5 feet from 0 to 20 NM. 7 to 10 feet from 20

to 60 NM

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM CST

this evening.

* WINDS...Northeast at 25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 35

to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 5 feet from 0 to 20 NM. 7 to 10 feet from 20

to 60 NM

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM CST

this evening.

* WINDS...Northeast at 25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 35

to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 5 feet from 0 to 20 NM. 7 to 10 feet from 20

to 60 NM

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM CST

this evening.

* WINDS...Northeast at 25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 35

to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 5 feet from 0 to 20 NM. 7 to 10 feet from 20

to 60 NM

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM CST

this evening.

* WINDS...Northeast at 25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 35

to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 5 feet from 0 to 20 NM. 7 to 10 feet from 20

to 60 NM

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM CST

this evening.

* WINDS...Northeast at 25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 35

to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 5 feet from 0 to 20 NM. 7 to 10 feet from 20

to 60 NM

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM CST

this evening.

* WINDS...Northeast at 25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 35

to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 5 feet from 0 to 20 NM. 7 to 10 feet from 20

to 60 NM

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather