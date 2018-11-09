TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
450 AM CST FRI NOV 9 2018
A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...
Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...
Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...
At 450 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located
over High Island 136, or 8 nm east of High Island 157, moving
southeast at 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open
water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal
objects.
