TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

450 AM CST FRI NOV 9 2018

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 450 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

over High Island 136, or 8 nm east of High Island 157, moving

southeast at 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open

water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal

objects.

