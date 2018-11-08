TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 7, 2018
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
1114 PM CST WED NOV 7 2018
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Sabine Lake...
At 1114 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm,
capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was
located near Port Arthur, moving east at 15 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Sabine Lake...
At 1114 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm,
capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was
located near Port Arthur, moving east at 15 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather