MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1114 PM CST WED NOV 7 2018

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Sabine Lake...

At 1114 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm,

capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was

located near Port Arthur, moving east at 15 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

