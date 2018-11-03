TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
355 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...South southeast winds will remain near 20 knots this
evening...
.Moderate to fresh southeast winds will continue into this
evening, but will decrease overnight as the gradient relaxes in
advance of an approaching cold front.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the
Small Craft Advisory for winds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WINDS...South southeast around 20 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
