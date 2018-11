TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018

_____

TORNADO WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCHES 416/418/419

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE LAKE CHARLES LA

1107 PM CDT WED OCT 31 2018

TORNADO WATCH 418 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE

FOLLOWING AREAS

THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS

SABINE LAKE CALCASIEU LAKE

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ALLOWED TORNADO WATCH 416 TO

EXPIRE FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS

GALVESTON BAY

_____

