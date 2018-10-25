TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
1015 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
...Small Craft Advisories continue for the Gulf waters...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...East to southeast 15 to 20 knots becoming west to
southwest overnight. Occasional gusts to 30 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...2 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
