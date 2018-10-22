TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
643 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018
...A Small Craft Advisory is in Effect Until 9 AM Today...
.Strong northeast winds and elevated seas will continue offshore
early this morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
