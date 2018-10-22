TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

643 AM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

...A Small Craft Advisory is in Effect Until 9 AM Today...

.Strong northeast winds and elevated seas will continue offshore

early this morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...Northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

