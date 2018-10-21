TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

209 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018

...Strong winds and high seas will continue across the offshore

waters tonight...

.Surface low pressure along a stationary frontal boundary will

interact with higher pressure over east Texas and the northwest

Gulf of Mexico to support strong northeast winds and high seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 knots. Rough bay waters can be

expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 knots. Rough bay waters can be

expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 knots. Rough bay waters can be

expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 knots with a few gusts to near 30

knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 8 feet nearshore...8 to 10 feet far offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 knots with a few gusts to near 30

knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 8 feet nearshore...8 to 10 feet far offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 knots with a few gusts to near 30

knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 8 feet nearshore...8 to 10 feet far offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 knots with a few gusts to near 30

knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 8 feet nearshore...8 to 10 feet far offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather