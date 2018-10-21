TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
209 PM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
...Strong winds and high seas will continue across the offshore
waters tonight...
.Surface low pressure along a stationary frontal boundary will
interact with higher pressure over east Texas and the northwest
Gulf of Mexico to support strong northeast winds and high seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 knots. Rough bay waters can be
expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 knots. Rough bay waters can be
expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 knots. Rough bay waters can be
expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 knots with a few gusts to near 30
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 8 feet nearshore...8 to 10 feet far offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 knots with a few gusts to near 30
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 8 feet nearshore...8 to 10 feet far offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 knots with a few gusts to near 30
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 8 feet nearshore...8 to 10 feet far offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 knots with a few gusts to near 30
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 8 feet nearshore...8 to 10 feet far offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather