TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 16, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

909 PM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...Small Craft Advisory Conditions to Continue into Tuesday...

.Strong north winds will prevail overnight in the wake of a

strong cold front. Sustained north winds will prevail at 20 to

25 knots with higher gusts. An area of low pressure is likely to

develop just beyond 60 miles offshore and this could lead to even

stronger winds well offshore. The Advisory has been extended to

early Tuesday evening and for the Gulf waters may need extending

through Wednesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...North winds 20 to 25 knots and gusty.

* WAVES/SEAS...Bay waters rough and seas building to 5 to 7

nearshore and 7 to 10 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

