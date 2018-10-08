TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

355 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018

...MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY STRONG WINDS AND BUILDING SEAS EXPECTED

OVER THE OFFSHORE WATERS...

.Winds across the offshore waters remain moderate to occasionally

strong with seas expected to build to 5 to 7 feet this evening.

The winds and seas may be higher in and near showers and

thunderstorms through the night.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM

CDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to

1 PM CDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...Southeast around 20 knots with occasional gusts to 25

knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 5 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

