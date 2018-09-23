TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 22, 2018
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
928 PM CDT SAT SEP 22 2018
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE LOWER TEXAS GULF WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to
60 NM...
At 926 PM CDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a
strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots.
This thunderstorm was located 21 nautical miles northeast of Boca
Chica Beach. The thunderstorm was nearly stationary.
The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This strong thunderstorm will likely produce winds to around 30
knots and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine
warning may eventually be required with this storm.
