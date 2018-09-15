TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1208 AM CDT SAT SEP 15 2018

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 1208 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from 36 nm southeast of Malaquite

Beach to 36 nm east of Laguna Madre to 22 nm southeast of South Padre

Island, moving northwest at 5 knots.

Strong thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

This strong thunderstorms will likely produce winds to around 30

knots, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine

warning may eventually be required when these storms reach the

nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before

these storms arrive.

