TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 28, 2018
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
305 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018
...Funnel Clouds and Waterspouts Possible This Morning...
A very warm, moist and buoyant air mass is in place today. Funnel
clouds and brief waterspouts will be possible this morning as
additional showers and thunderstorms develop. These features can
develop quickly with little to no warning and are difficult to
detect with radar. In addition to the threat for waterspouts,
mariners should also prepare for dangerous lightning and brief
heavy rain that could reduce visibility to less than a nautical
mile at times. Mariners are urged to use caution if boating
today.
