TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1005 PM CDT TUE AUG 21 2018
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...
Galveston Bay...
At 1004 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were
located along a line extending from Trinity Bay to near Smith Point
to Galveston Bay to 6 nm south of Tabbs Bay, moving southeast at 20
knots. Gusty winds are pushing out ahead of the storms, and these
windy conditions should be expected before any rain falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until these storms pass.
