TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1029 AM CDT TUE JUL 31 2018

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

At 1026 AM CDT, marine weather spotters reported thunderstorms, with

a history of producing waterspouts off of Galveston Island. The

strongest thunderstorm at this time was located near West Bay.

The storms are generally moving northeast at 15 knots.

Locations impacted include...

Galveston 150, San Luis Pass, High Island 63, Galveston 221, Surfside

Jetty and Galveston Bay Entrance.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds and possible waterspouts, locally

higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should be prepared

to seek safe harbor.

These thunderstorms could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A

special marine warning may eventually be required for storms in

which waterspouts develop. Boaters should consider heading for shore.

