TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 11:24 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1017 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
.Winds and seas have fallen below advisory levels. The small craft advisory
is no longer in effect, but small craft should exercise caution.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Winds and seas have fallen below advisory levels. The advisory is no
longer in effect, but small craft should exercise caution.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Winds and seas have fallen below advisory levels. The advisory is no
longer in effect, but small craft should exercise caution.
